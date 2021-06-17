Latam dismissed workers were involved in incidents this Thursday morning, when they wanted to enter the Aeroparque hall to claim for their jobs.

The initial idea was to make a caravan from the Aeroparque area to the Ministry of Transport, but then a group confronted the members of the Airport Security Police with the aim of entering and setting up the protest inside the Aeroparque.

“We want to reintegrate ourselves in the aeronautical industryWe are a group of personnel who were illegally fired in this context and the Government has a commitment to work continuity that it is not fulfilling today, while the activity is resuming, “said one of the leaders of the protest in statements to the press.

The protesters began to gather at 8 in the morning, in the Aeroparque area, and will get into their vehicles to continue with a caravan to Yrigoyen 250, where the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation is located.

The protest is to ask for the jobs that were lost after the closure of the airline during 2020. Latam Argentina stopped flying at the end of March last year.

In mid-May, LAn Argentina reported the “definitive cessation” in our country with the transfer of the last plane at Aeroparque. AFP photo.

In mid-May, the last plane in the Latam Argentina fleet took off from the Metropolitan Airport and thus the company completed the closure in our country.

“LAN Argentina SA informs that, within the framework of definitive cessation of operations announced on June 17, the company worked on the process of transferring those aircraft from its fleet that remained in Argentina, “the company said in a statement.

After a year of its closure, of a payroll of 1,715 employees, only 193 remain, who did not accept the voluntary retirement plans and are now asking the State to give them a solution.

The claim has its antecedent in the Lafsa airline, created during the Duhalde government, which took over the almost 900 employees of the LAPA and Dinar streams. Now, with LAN Argentina already liquidated, there are almost 200 employees without work seeking to reintegrate into the labor system.

AFG