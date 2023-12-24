BELGRADE. The police in Belgrade used tear gas to disperse protesters who attempted to force their way into the city hall in the evening. The Ministry of the Interior has launched an appeal to opposition demonstrators to put an end to the violence, underlining that the attack on institutional headquarters constitutes a serious crime which entails heavy sanctions.

This is a new demonstration organized in the Serbian capital by the opposition to protest against alleged electoral fraud, which degenerated in the evening into an attempt to penetrate the capital's town hall – as reported by the local media. Having gathered as usual in front of the headquarters of the electoral commission in the center of Belgrade, the demonstrators moved towards the nearby town hall, chanting slogans hostile to the government and to president Aleksandar Vucic, accused of having falsified the result of the vote on 17 December, both in the parliamentary elections and in the administrative elections in Belgrade.

'The city is ours,' shouted protesters, including many of the main opposition leaders, who pelted the city hall with eggs, tomatoes, plastic bottles and other objects.