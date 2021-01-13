Neymar Jr has again made the news on social networks after a Classic between PSG and Olympique de Marseille. If in the game played in September the Brazilian accused Álvaro González of racism on Twitter, today, the former Barcelona player has made fun of the central defender and Dimitri Payet, who in September uploaded a video laughing at PSG after winning 0-1 in the Park of the Princes.

Ney, who scored the 2-0 victory for PSG against Marseille in the Super Cup final, starred with Álvaro González in one of the night’s duels. Both met again today after several months of controversy and the PSG playmaker upset the Spanish, to the point of almost forcing his expulsion through three fouls committed by the OM player of excessive intensity. At the end of the Super Cup, Neymar published a tweet in which he alluded to the mockery he dedicated to the former Villarreal player when he scored his penalty.

On the other hand, Neymar has also had words for Payet, this time on Instagram, publishing a video in which he shows the Marseille shirt and then hides it to show the PSG shirt with the title of the French Super Cup. Without a doubt, the rivalry between PSG and Marseille will continue to be one of the strongest in French football for episodes like today’s in Lens.

Álvaro replies on Twitter

Álvaro González decided to respond to Neymar’s tweet with a subtle response that turned social networks upside down: “My parents always taught me to take out the garbage,” said the Olympique de Marseille center-back with a photo in which the Spaniard is seen grabbing Neymar’s head in a section of the match.