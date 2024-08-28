The player of the National of Uruguay Juan Izquierdo is in a “critical” condition after suffering a heart attack during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil, according to the latest medical bulletin released by the club.

“Patient Juan Manuel Izquierdo has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit since August 22, 2024, dependent on mechanical ventilation, with a critical neurological condition,” the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo reported in its latest medical report published on Monday.

Izquierdo, 27, collapsed on Thursday during the match between Nacional and Brazilian team Sao Paulo for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, and was quickly transferred by ambulance from the Morumbi stadium to the nearby hospital.

The Nacional defender was admitted “in cardiac arrest of undetermined onset, secondary to an arrhythmia,” and has remained sedated and on assisted breathing since then, the doctors in charge reported on Saturday. On Sunday they added that new tests had shown “a progression of brain involvement and an increase in intracranial pressure.”

Juan Izquierdo Photo:EFE AND THE NATIONAL Share

According to information from the Uruguayan newspaper El País, on Tuesday afternoon the entire family of Juan Izquierdo and the delegation of the Nacional club that is in Brazil met at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo.

The media adds that “the manager Fernando Brusco, together with Juan Izquierdo’s parents, went from the Sheraton Hotel to the hospital, while a couple of hours later the defender’s partner and Alejandro Balbi began the trip. In this way, all the family members, including his sister, as well as the manager Sebastián Eguren and the psychologist Damián Benchoam are reunited.”

Finally, El País reports that “hopes are fading and there are no positive omens regarding the outcome of this situation.”

