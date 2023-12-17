Genoa – Soft and almost detached tones in the press conference, with only a touch of Livorno irony accompanying every comment. High tension in the changing room area for Massimiliano Allegri, who at the end of the match had a confrontation lasting about forty minutes with the referee Davide Massa.

In heated tones but always within limits, the long conversation took place in front of numerous witnesses including the assistants and the fourth man, the men from the investigation office, the Aia commissioners. And of course a couple of Juventus managers. The Juventus coach naturally could not digest either the missed penalty for Bani's handball or the missed expulsion of Malinovskyi. But above all, Fabbri was in the sights, at the VAR for the match against Genoa and with whom Juve had already had problems in the past, for example during a match against Napoli lost 1-0 with Di Maria's goal disallowed . Fabbri, however, was not present in Genoa, the VAR works from a room in the center of Lissone inaugurated in 2021.

The animated discussion between Allegri and the Imperia referee went on for a long time, the coach underlined the wrongs suffered by Juventus not only at Ferraris but also in this season and in the previous one. Staying on the subject of Genoa-Juve, the failure to award the penalty for Bani's handball is serious for the Bianconeri but the images, evidently also analyzed by the VAR, highlight how the ball hits first the thigh and then the arm: according to regulation, also based on UEFA recommendations, a penalty is not awarded when the ball first hits another part of the body. The situation regarding Malinovskyi's intervention on Yildiz is different. Here, in addition to the danger, there is also impetuosity, the expulsion could have been allowed and therefore the Ukrainian can be said to be “pardoned”