Italy is located in the maximum peak of infections, including the first wave. In this second, 10,925 infected were registered yesterday, a country record, for a total of 414,000 sick by coronavirus. Almost 37,000 people lost their lives. Faced with this delicate situation, the Italian government will issue a decree, probably today, for reinforce the measures taken last week, when the closure of restaurants, bars and establishments Before midnight, amateur contact sport was banned and companies were required to increase teleworking so as not to saturate public transport and avoid crowds.

He Spin hangs by a thread in the middle of the pandemic, but at the moment it seems non-negotiable for health authorities and cyclists. In this second day of rest will be made PCR tests to staff and runners who continue in the race. It will depend on the results that the competition can continue. Simon Yates, Michael Matthews and Steven Kruijswijk tested positive, causing nervousness andn the platoon for the possibility that the virus has spread. Four assistants from Mitchelton, one from Ineos and one from Ag2r also offered adverse analytics. The Jumbo de Kruijswijk and the Mitchelton de Yates left after the previous day of rest.