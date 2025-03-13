Cruel end to Atlético de Madrid at the Champions League. After drawing the tie with a goal from Gallagher at 27 seconds of the game, he fell on penalties against Real Madrid. “I would not talk about luck. I would talk about feeling proud of the team we havein the way we always compete, “said Cholo Simeone after the clash.

For the Argentine coach, it was “a very well controlled game at all times”, in which his team He generated “situations to expand the score”, but in which he did not have “the necessary precision”. “They controlled the game, in possession, but did not generate goal situations. The prison came, they failed it,” added the coach, who has insisted that Atlético made “an incredible game.”

“The penalties are not worked, they are different in the training than the matches,” he valued on the penalty shootout, in which Julián Álvarez’s launch was annulled after touching the ball twice. “I didn’t see him. They told me that Julian touches the ball when she throws. If the referee has interpreted it that way, it will have been like this“He said in a mixed area.

Lighter was at a press conference: “The referee says that when Julián steps on the penalty and kicking, he plays the ball with support, but The ball does not move“. There was even a moment of tension, asking journalists if they had seen how they played:” If you are afraid, do not talk, “he told one of them.

“Who saw Julian [Álvarez] did the ball touch twice? Leave your hand. Who raises the hand that Julian ball touched twice. No one raises anyone, ready“He insisted.

Finally, the rojiblanco coach was again “proud of the team”, while considering that the mattress fans “has surely enjoyed the game”. “Always or almost always win us in Champions, but they have a bad time.”has concluded about the elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.