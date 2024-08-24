Ciudad Juarez.- Minutes of tension were experienced this Friday at the facilities of the Civil and Family Defense Office of the State Superior Court of Justice (TSJE), located on the Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos highways.

This afternoon there was a confusion with a user, who was scared and had some cans that had been left at her home and thought they were “Molotov cocktails”.

Luis Maldonado, spokesman for the TSJE, said that the information was corroborated and there were no explosive devices inside the TSJE facilities.

She explained that a user went to the Civil and Family Defense Office with her public defender and told her that they had left “that” (the cans) outside her house.

“When the lawyer opened the bag, she saw some cans, like soft drinks, and wires, so she became frightened and told the woman that she had to leave and accompanied her out of the building. The lawyer later went to her coordinator and reported the situation,” the spokesman added.

As established by protocol, the internal security department was informed that they inspected the cans and found nothing dangerous, so it was not necessary to call other police corporations, it was announced.