Thousands of people They have met this Friday in the syntagma square of the capital of GreeceAthens, in a massive concentration on the occasion of the second anniversary of the worst rail tragedy in the country’s history: the Tempe Rail Sinisterwhich left 57 dead and 85 wounded on February 28, 2023.

That day, a passenger train that was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki collided head -on with a cargo train that was in the same way in the opposite direction. The final report attributed what happened to a human failure, added to “critical infrastructure deficiencies and a systemic error” in the transport system.

In addition, today there is still an object of deep debate: a burst occurred after due impact, according to family investigation, chemicals in the load train that were not declared In his travel manifesto.

The concentration has begun calm but around noon the clashes between riot and hooded policeaccording to the images collected by the newspaper ‘Proto Thema’, which have crossed tear grenades and Molotov cocktails in the vicinity of the Greek Parliament. There is still no official figure, but the newspaper sources point to 84 arrests, of which 41 ended in arrests.

For the moment There is a record of an injured: The owner of a kiosk who has been caught by the clashes and was finally transferred to the hospital, with a reserved prognosis, according to police sources to the chain Ert.

In a video posted by the portal News247 can be seen as Some of the violent protesters come to jump the fence of Parliament And they face face to face with riot agents, who finally used tear gas to disperse the group.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kiriakos mitsotakishe demanded this last Thursday “respect for the victims and their memoirs”, in a message of warning about the “division” caused by the accident and the danger that this supposes for “the internal stability” of the country, according to information collected by the newspaper ‘Kathimerini’.

However, he has questioned the interests of “some who seek to turn these marches into an opportunity to promote differences and divisions.” “They seek to exploit the pain of the victims for their own political ends”he has lamented.

“We have the duty to prevent our internal stability from being questioned. The country has already paid a high price for the divisions lived during the electoral period, and those who seek to turn the manifestations into a violent issue will find us facing us,” he said.