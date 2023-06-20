The tension between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué has been on the rise in recent days. The Barranquillera’s refusal to request that her children stay in Barcelona for a few more days did not go down well with the Catalan environment.

Piqué intended to extend a few more days the permanence of milan and sasha for them to attend the wedding of his brother, Marc, but Shakira’s position was radical and Piqué had to comply with the terms of the separation agreement.

In addition, the versions of an imminent marriage of Piqué with Clara Chía Martí have increased tensions in recent days, although it is now claimed that they are not true.

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

For now, Piqué took a flight to Miami on Monday to take his children back to their mother. The initial plan was that they will return last Saturday, but they stayed in Spain for two more days, because their arrival in her hometown was also delayed at the time, when Shakira traveled to see the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Montmelo.

There, Shakira was in the paddock of the Mercedes team and was seen a lot with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, which triggered rumors of a new relationship.

This was the days of Milan and Sasha with their father in Barcelona

During his days off in Catalonia, Milan and Sasha spent time with their father and they took the opportunity to recover ties of friendship. Piqué even took Sasha to visit her old schoolmates.

However, the ex-soccer player was unable to convince Shakira to allow them to stay until the day of Marc’s marriage to María Valls. The children are very close to their uncle.

Marc, 31, is Gerard’s right-hand man at Kosmos: he manages the firms Kosmos Global Media, Kosmos Global Studios and Bany Investments 111. He is also the attorney for E-Sports Media Rights and Kerad Project 2006.

