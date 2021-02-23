Vanessa bryant starred in a tense crossover on social media with the rapper Meek Mill. Kobe Bryant’s widow described as “extremely insensitive and disrespectful” the lyrics of a song by the American singer, called “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” -Don’t worry (DEP Kobe) – which refers to the deaths of her husband and daughter Gianna, which occurred in a helicopter accident on January 26 of last year.

The woman of the NBA legend specifically referenced a phrase from the song that was leaked last week on the internet and that says “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe”. Translated into Spanish, it would be: “And if I ever miss it, I go out with my helicopter, it will be another Kobe.”

“Dear Meek Mill. I find these lyrics extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I’m not familiar with any of your music, but I think you can do better than this. If you’re a fan that’s fine, but there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact, “Vanessa wrote in a story on her Instagram account.

Vanessa Bryant’s message to rapper Meek Mill. Photo Instagram

She was not the only one who went out to the rapper’s crossing. Social networks were filled with criticism and requests to “cancel” the singer, who at first defended himself in quite violent terms.

“Someone was trying to promote a narrative and everyone is following it. This internet nonsense can’t stop me. They are paying to control it. Wake up,” Meek Mill wrote on his Twitter account.

And later, he added, “I’m going to take revenge in the wild for this shit … screw your feelings!”

However, shortly after, he clarified that he had spoken privately with Vanessa and apologized. “I apologized to her earlier in private, not in public. Nothing I have posted on Twitter is intended to feed a viral internet moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about her grief, change the subject ! “said the rapper.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public … Nothing I say on my page directed to an internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! – Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in January of last year along with his daughter and seven other people. Since then, Vanessa and her other three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, have not stopped receiving affection and support from all fans in the NBA and around the world. But they also went through some unpleasant and painful episodes, like this controversy with Meek Mill, which at least seems to have had a happy ending.

