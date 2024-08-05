This Monday, Iran is experiencing a situation of tense calm, due to the possibility of an imminent attack against Israel for the assassination of the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, after reiterating this Monday that “it is necessary to punish” to that country.

According to the criteria of

“We consider our right to defend our national security, our sovereignty and our territorial integrity as an incontestable right,” declared the spokesman for Iranian diplomacy, Naser Kanani, insisting that “Iran has the legal right to punish” Israel.

In Iran, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah accused Israel of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, but Israel has not commented on the killing. His death came hours after an attack claimed by Israel killed Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr near Beirut.

Iranians walk on a street near a billboard depicting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) and late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

What is the atmosphere like in Tehran?

Although the media reports that things are back to normal in Tehran, there are concerns about what a military response to Haniyeh’s assassination could bring.“Everywhere there is concern about this, because of the possible consequences of an offensive against Israel.”Babak, a 26-year-old citizen, told EFE.

“If the governments of the region and the international community had fulfilled their legal duty by exerting pressure against the Zionist regime, we would certainly not have seen such a level of disorder and an escalation of the risk of conflict in the region,” the Iranian spokesman said.

The Israeli government assures that the country is prepared in a “very high level” in any type of scenario, “both defensive and offensive.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which is Israel’s sworn enemy, leads the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’, an informal anti-Israeli alliance made up of, in addition to Hamas, Hezbollah of Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen, among others.

There is speculation that the Iranian offensive could be carried out in conjunction with these movements and against several fronts.

Iran already launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israeli territory in mid-April in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, on the 1st of that month, which resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including two generals.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE and AFP