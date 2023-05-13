After the storm of the end of Title 42 came the tense calm. The border between Mexico and the United States woke up calm this Friday after, at 11:59 p.m. Washington time, the health emergency measure that Donald Trump imposed as an immigration policy to quickly expel more than 3.6 million people, including to legitimate asylum seekers.

At gate 42 of the enormous fence that separates Ciudad Juárez from El Paso (Texas), one of the most emblematic points of the penultimate migration crisis between the two countries, the tasks of the Border Patrol (CBP, in its acronym in English) to process each of the cases and transport the migrants crowded into a makeshift camp (already on US soil) that came to accumulate 2,500 people in the last 72 hours. When the time came for the end of Title 42, there were about 400 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, who were waiting for the arrival of buses and vans that would take them to the US immigration officials. On Friday at dawn, there were only about 150.

A few hours later, on the Ciudad Juárez side, a group of 10 Peruvians, four adults and six children, walked desperately along a dirt road that runs parallel to the wall. They were looking for answers about which was the best option to try their luck and try to enter, but there was no way: all the doors were locked tight. A woman, the oldest in the group, couldn’t help but cry: “We were a day late, a day late,” she said.

At Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, groups of newcomers, far fewer in number than in previous days, shared the uncertainty of their future. Also doubts about the next steps of a certainly complicated legal process. “Those of us who have been working in the field for years know that it is almost always the other way around. After the calm, a new storm usually comes,” warned Fernando García, executive director of the NGO Red Fronteriza por los Derechos Humanos.

A migrant waves from one of the buses that brought a group of people who arrived at Gate 42 in El Paso to the immigration authorities on Thursday. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Alejandro Mayorkas himself, Secretary of State for National Security, prepared this week for the worst when he warned that “complicated days and weeks” could come. Whether they arrive or not, the preparation tasks for the most feared moment on both sides of the border proved capable of stopping at least the first blow; Thanks to the collaboration of federal, state and local authorities, the Armageddon predicted by members of the most extreme wing of the Republican Party did not come.

So a Homeland Security official called the border “busy but not chaotic” with relief Friday before a group of reporters in Washington. He added that something like this had been made possible by the new rules approved to prosecute those who try to cross illegally. It is not lost on anyone that President Joe Biden has invested enormous political capital in this matter, which will be one of the issues that will feature in the 2024 campaign, in which he is running for re-election.

Mayorkas welcomed the new era with a message at the same time that Title 42 expired. In it, he addressed migrants asking them not to believe “the lies of human traffickers” who tell them that the border is “open” from this Friday. “It is not. Those who do not use available legal channels to enter the United States face harsher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry, as well as possible criminal prosecution.”

Mayorkas was referring to one of the key points of the new immigration policy, now that only Title 8 has remained standing. This never ceased to be in force, but until March 2020 it was the only applicable rule. Since then it has lived with Title 42 and border agents had the discretion to apply one or the other. In recent weeks, Title 42 was applied in only 17% of cases.

The 8 supposes a tightening of the conditions to ask for asylum. The rule is old, but it incorporates new features: those who arrive in search of refuge are forced to request it through a mobile application from their countries of origin or, if not, show that they tried it at other stops on the journey and asylum they were denied. The idea is that they travel with the certainty that at least their cases will be taken into consideration. If they arrive without having met that requirement or are not eligible for asylum, they will be deported “quickly,” Mayorkas promised. If they are caught trying to cross again in that time, they face prison terms in the United States.

Deportations will be to their countries of origin, except in cases where there are no agreements in this regard. Border patrol sources in El Paso recalled Thursday that the shipment of planes from the airport to places like Guatemala and Honduras will continue as before, at a rate of “24 per week.”

Those eligible for asylum in the United States must wait in a detention center while their application is processed. To achieve their objective, it is essential that they demonstrate that they are in a situation of “credible fear”, that is, that their lives are in danger wherever they come from.

The collapse of the system

Title 42 allowed to study the cases and expel the migrants quickly, it took between 10 and 30 minutes to make the decision. The new regime extends this process to more than one hour per asylum seeker. And that threatens to collapse a system that is already on the edge.

Shortly before Title 42 expired, a federal judge in Florida issued an order that prevents the Border Patrol (CBP) from releasing migrants who have not yet obtained an appointment to appear before an immigration judge. The decision was a reaction to CBP’s announcement this week that, with this extraordinary measure, it sought to prevent overcrowding at its facilities. El Paso authorities have already opened a new municipal shelter to decongest the system, and its mayor said Friday that it was too early to claim victory. “We have to prepare for the unknown,” said Oscar Leeser.

Given that the apocalypse had not arrived, the alarmist governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, had to settle for sticking his chest out about the role played by the state guard he deployed on the border in containing the crisis, making use of a declaration of a state of emergency.

The messages of calm also found their echo on the other side of the divide. The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, congratulated himself in the morning for the “calm and normal situation, without major conflicts” along the 3,200 kilometers of the divide, where some 60,000 people are still waiting to make the leap to the United States, according to Border Patrol chief Raúl Ortiz explained Thursday.

Ebrard offered his own figures: 10,000 migrants in Ciudad Juárez, 5,500 in Matamoros, near Brownsville, Texas, and some 500 in Tijuana, near the Californian city of San Diego. The foreign minister added that “a decrease in the flows observed in recent days” was being observed.

The Department of State has created, for its part, a new website to help migrants understand how the admittedly devilish system works and choose among the new opportunities for legal migration to the United States that opened Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Washington time.

