He Expected reunion between Manuel, Anita and Montoya in Survivors Finally it could be seen on Thursday night, although it was scheduled for last Tuesday. Due to weather conditions they could not occur until the gala.

Montoya He had been surviving only in Mystery beach since Sunday. “A boat is arriving,” he announced from the set Jorge Javier Vázquez. “Yes, it has an equilateral triangle,” said the contestant. From the boat Anita, her ex -girlfriend.

Both hugged, although he was uncomfortable. She, on the other hand, spoke little. “Everything is very recent among us and I still think that you have not been clear with me,” he said about his relationship. “Hopefully Manuel comes and tells you that he lied in the reunion“She wanted.

They fought a little more, remembering what they already told in the reunion of The island of temptationsuntil Anita’s desire came true and Manuel appeared. “Juan, I told you that this was going to Juan and a half, I send it to you later. Yes, you already have the tattoo made of SV“Montoya joked, imitating a phone call.

Both began to attack between them and scream, ignoring Jorge Javier Vázquez. “Montoya, please! Manueeeel!” The presenter shouted incessantly, but none paid attention to him. It was Anita who had to put between the two to shut up. “I am a pickup in the tennis party“She pointed out.

“You have gone from me as shit“, the presenter told Montoya when I was already silent.” You have not listened to me, that I am like the god of Mediaset, “Jorge laughed.”Sorry, that I am very believer“The Sevillian replied, unleashing the laughs.” I had come here to cure me, not to live another nightmare“He complained.

A team, despite everything

It should be noted that, despite the fights, both claimed that they came to compete and not remove the past, even if it was recent. In the test they did, The three supported, they were encouraged and even huggeddemonstrating that they could live in peace.