The moments before the celebration of the round of 16th of Champions League in which Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid look at Santiago Bernabéu They were, as expected, certainly tense.

More than two hours before the game, the ultras of the mattress team met in their particular procession towards the stadium of the eternal rival. During your march, escorted by the National Policethere was no lack of insults and songs against Madrid fans: “Madrid children’s children”could be heard repeatedly.

Already in the surroundings of the Bernabéu, the Atlético Front not only kept the tone, but one of its members He released a bottle to a camera in the newspaper Brand. Before entry to the stands, security made an intense cacheo to the visiting fans, who continued to exchange insults with rival fans who wore the area.

#Tense #arrival #Atleti #Bernabéu #ultras #insults #bottle #camera