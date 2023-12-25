Heavy rains caused floods that affected tens of thousands of people in the far south of Thailand, authorities said Monday.

At least twelve schools in Yala and Narathiwat provinces were forced to close, and some roads and railway lines were cut.

Pictures taken in this remote area showed homes and shops submerged in muddy water and residents taking shelter on the upper floors.

Heavy rains have also led to at least seven boats sinking in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea since Friday.

The Kingdom's National Railway Authority indicated that the fraying of the rails led to the cessation of the movement of trains heading towards the Malaysian border in the town of Yala.

The authorities asked the residents of these regions to prepare to evacuate if the flood levels rise.