D.he training market in Germany collapsed noticeably during the Corona crisis. By April 2021, both the number of applicants and the number of apprenticeships on offer decreased significantly compared to the previous year, reports the Funke media group, citing the Federal Employment Agency (BA).

Accordingly, the number of applicants fell by ten percent in the 2020/21 training year. By April there were around 345,000 people interested in an apprenticeship position nationwide. In the same period, the BA recorded a five percent decline in the number of apprenticeships available. The number of registered apprenticeships was recently around 429,800.

In April, according to the BA, 250,000 company training positions were still vacant. At the same time, 190,000 applicants had not yet found a training position or an alternative in the past month.

It’s because of the pandemic

BA boss Detlef Scheele justified this development mainly with difficulties in the ongoing Corona crisis. “The fact that there are currently fewer apprenticeship applicants is not due to lower numbers among school leavers or a lack of interest among young people, but above all to the pandemic,” Scheele told the Funke newspapers. Where schools are closed, careers advice cannot take place in the classroom in the usual way.

There are also hardly any internships offered in companies. “Some young people therefore go on to school or look for other alternatives. The uncertainty as to how the individual sectors will develop economically may also play a role, ”explains the head of the authorities.

According to the BA, fewer apprenticeships are currently being offered in those sectors that are particularly affected by the consequences of the pandemic, such as the hospitality industry and tourism.

Scheele encouraged applicants not to be discouraged despite the Corona crisis. Almost everywhere there are currently more apprenticeships than interested parties, “the chances are good to find a start into professional life”. At the same time, Scheele appealed to employers “to remain active despite all the challenges in training”.