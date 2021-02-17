The Burmese Military Junta, instead of calming spirits as it seems it intended, achieved the opposite effect after its first public appearance since the February 1 coup, held this Tuesday. His announcement to call elections – without a scheduled date and with civil government leaders arrested – and his insistence that his coup was not such, but a legitimate movement to preserve the stability of the country, have brought to the streets of the main Burmese cities tens of thousands of people, representing the largest pro-democracy protests in recent days.

“Let’s march en masse. Let’s show our union against the coup, which has destroyed the future of the youth of our country, ”posted on Facebook Kyi Toe, spokesman for the National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English), the winning formation of the November elections, led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has been in detention since the military deposed her government on the same day that the new Parliament should have been constituted. Police announced on Tuesday that they were charging Suu Kyi with a new charge, this time for allegedly violating the regulations against covid-19 during the election campaign. Two weeks earlier, she had been accused of violating the import and export law for the alleged illegal possession of some walkie-talkies. In total, both crimes could add up to six years in prison.

The harassment by the new Military Junta of the de facto leader of the Burmese civilian government with charges that many consider implausible and unfounded has generated outrage among the Burmese population, after in November, the NLD swept by winning 83% of the seats. “There is only one goal for us, democracy! We must fight for our generation and those to come ”, Aye Myat tells by message from the vicinity of the Sule pagoda in Yangon, the country’s largest city, where it is estimated that tens of thousands of people took to the streets this Wednesday.

The Sule Pagoda is an emblematic point of Yangon, for having been a key site of the 2007 protests, led mainly by Buddhist monks – called the Saffron Revolution because of the color of their robes – and which ended up being violently repressed by the armed forces.

Not even that ominous sight seems to deter protesters now. The Army’s tactics to stop protests that have been taking place every day for twelve days have been in vain; Nor sporadically cutting off telecommunications, deploying armed vehicles on the streets or attacking crowds with rubber bullets or tear gas, as happened on Monday in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, has had an effect. For the moment, except for a drop in the number of participation in recent days, the intention to take to the streets remains intact.

“We will fight to the end to end the military dictatorship!” Adds 22-year-old Aye Myat. “People have taken to the streets due to the nonsense heard yesterday during the military press conference,” he considers. There were also renewed protests on Wednesday in Mandalay and in other cities around the country.

The Military Junta rejected on Tuesday during its first press conference after the coup to refer to it as such, and said that it was a “legitimate movement”, contemplated by the 2008 Constitution, drawn up by the military government at that time. However, the clause to which the military refers would only give power in certain cases to the country’s president, then Win Mynt, to declare the state of emergency decreed by the Board. Mynt was detained by the uniformed. The Board’s spokesman, General Zaw Min Tun, assured that elections would be called early, without giving dates or details.

The UN Special Rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, has expressed his fear that the situation in Myanmar is out of control, due to an alleged transfer of soldiers from other provinces to the main cities. “In the past, these troop movements have been the precursor to assassinations, disappearances and mass arrests,” he stressed in a statement. “I am terrified that the confluence of these two factors – massive protests and troop mobilization – will lead to even more serious crimes against the people of Myanmar,” he added. In addition to some scenes of violence in the protests, such as those experienced in Mandalay on Monday or a week earlier in the capital, Naypyidaw, leaving a student in critical condition, are added the nightly raids and arrests, methods used during repression campaigns in the last.

The strategies of the Military Junta, with General Min Aung Hlaing at the helm, have truncated the democratic transition that began in 2011, after half a century of the Military Junta (1962-2011). Along with the protests, a civil disobedience movement has emerged, led by officials who oppose the coup and keep some fundamental services paralyzed.

The protesters have also directed their criticism towards neighboring China – Myanmar’s only ally during the previous junta years – which they believe guilty of supporting the military to overthrow the Suu Kyi government. Activist groups have launched campaigns in recent days to boycott Chinese products and accuse Beijing of advising the military on its plans to pass a new cybersecurity law and install a replica of its digital “great wall” to censor the content of the networks, which the Board denied on Tuesday.