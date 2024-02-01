SME: more than 60 thousand people took part in anti-government rallies in Slovakia

In Slovakia, tens of thousands of people rallied against the government's planned criminal law reform. About it reports Slovak publication SME.

Protests took place in 29 cities across the country. In total, more than 60 thousand people took part in them, including 30 thousand in Bratislava.

The reason for the demonstrations was the initiative of the government led by Robert Fico to carry out a large-scale reform of criminal legislation, which provides for the mitigation of punishment for some economic and property crimes. The reform also provides for the liquidation of the special prosecutor's office. According to Fico, she abused her powers. In turn, representatives of the opposition believe that the latest measure is related to the authorities’ intention to stop the investigation of politically motivated criminal cases.