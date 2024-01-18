With chants like “All together against fascism!” and banners reading “AfD is a Nazi party,” around 10,000 people demonstrated carrying candles on Monday afternoon in the center of Leipzig, eastern Germany. At the same time, another 5,000 people were protesting in Essen in the west. On Sunday, citizens of Berlin and the nearby city of Potsdam had taken to the streets, with two leading political figures at the head: the German chancellor, the social democrat Olaf Scholz, and the foreign minister, the green Annalena Baerbock, both residents there. On Tuesday afternoon, the largest of these marches took place, in Cologne, with 30,000 attendees. On Wednesday it was Berlin's turn again.

The rallies have been taking place throughout Germany since it became known last week that members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the far-right party that according to polls would come in second place if elections were held today, met secretly with known neo-Nazis. At the meeting, held in November in a hotel in Potsdam—just a few minutes' drive from the village where the Nazis held the infamous Wannsee conference where the so-called final solution was discussed—they discussed a plan for the mass deportation of immigrants and people of foreign origin “not integrated” into German society. Those plans would affect millions of people, including many German nationals, according to the investigative journalism portal Correctivauthor of the exclusive.

Protest on the 14th at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with a banner in the foreground that reads “Nazis out!” CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

The information has caused a wave of indignation among a large part of the citizenry and the entire political class, which has fueled the debate on the need to outlaw the AfD. The tone of the statements of political leaders, accustomed to ignoring a party with which no one is considering coalitions or even conversations, has been hardening as the days go by. The general secretary of the Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, has described the co-president of the formation, Alice Weidel – the friendliest face of the AfD after the progressive departure of all senior moderate officials – as the leader “of a far-right party.” ”.

Weidel reacted to the journalistic work by calling it “subversion methods similar to those of the Stasi,” but he has also fired his advisor, Roland Hartwig, one of the AfD members who participated in the meeting. For Klingbeil, the answer is nothing more than “a farce” and “the sacrifice of a pawn.” “Not a word of remorse, no distancing, no apology to the millions of people the AfD has terrorized. And this shows that they want to follow exactly that path,” he assured.

AfD is, according to polls, the political force that has the best chance of winning the regional elections that will be held in the autumn in three eastern states: Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. As the months have passed, the deterioration of the image of the tripartite of social democrats, greens and liberals led by Scholz has translated into a growing popularity of this far-right formation. AfD has been able to capitalize on the enormous discontent with the coalition, to the point of becoming the second force with the most voting intentions at the federal level.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend the protest against right-wing extremism in Potsdam on January 14. LIESA JOHANNSSEN (REUTERS)

The tripartite is in low hours, with a stagnant economy, increasing concern about immigration, the demonstration of force of the rural revolt and a recent strike by train drivers that paralyzed the country's railway traffic for three days. While the SPD itself has dropped to 13% of voting intention (compared to the 25.7% it obtained in the September 2021 elections); The Greens are around 14% and the FDP liberals could fall below the 5% that allows them to enter the Bundestag, the German Parliament. AfD has been climbing to 22%. Only the Christian Democrats of the CDU are above, with 31%, according to a This Tuesday's Forsa poll for RTL.

There are more marches called to protest against the AfD and its plans, which many at the rally on Wednesday afternoon in Berlin described as “racist” and “Nazi”. “There is a lot of talk about the AfD being strong in the polls, but as democrats we have to go out and show that the majority is us, not them,” said Helge Grosz, a retired factory employee who joined the protest in front of City Hall. the capital, near Alexanderplatz. Next to him, numerous banners with slogans such as “Nazis out” and “We must stop the AfD.” About 3,500 people gathered, according to the Berlin Police, despite the fact that the organizers initially anticipated an attendance of 250.

The conveners, in many cases, are the mayors of the cities themselves, as in the Potsdam march, which the chancellor attended. The first mayor of this city 30 minutes from Berlin, the social democrat Mike Schubert, called on citizens to participate under the motto “Potsdam defends itself.” Other concentrations are called by different civil society organizations, unions or religious communities.

The chancellor thanked the participants in the protests in your X account (formerly Twitter). “I am grateful that tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets these days across Germany against racism, hate speech and for our liberal democracy,” he wrote on Wednesday. “This is encouraging and shows that there are many Democrats, many more than those who want to divide.”

