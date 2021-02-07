A red tide, the color of the National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English), has taken to the streets this Sunday in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar (the former Burma), and in other cities in the country. “We want democracy! We don’t want a military dictatorship! ”, Chanted tens of thousands of protesters, who also demanded the release of the leader of that formation and de facto head of the civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has disappeared from the public scene since she was arrested on last Monday by the military during a coup. On the afternoon of this Sunday, Internet access was reactivated, blocked since Saturday, a measure that further inflamed the spirits among the population.

On the second day of large demonstrations, the crowd, armed with balloons, red flags and photos of Aung San Suu Kyi, challenged the military authorities for the restoration of democracy. “We don’t want a dictatorship for the next generation,” emphasized Thaw Zin, 21, in Yangon, the former Burmese capital. “We will not end this revolution until we make history. We will fight to the end ”, he proudly warned, in statements collected by Agence France Presse.

In a peaceful but firm tone, the thousands and thousands of protesters, who multiplied in number since Saturday, repeated slogans with a common denominator: they do not accept the coup that last Monday ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power, whose formation He won the November elections by a landslide, and reimposed a military dictatorship that isolated Myanmar from the international community for decades (1962-2011). “We cannot take the blow. This is our future. We have to go out and protest, ”a 22-year-old young man also told AFP, who asked to remain anonymous.

The reestablishment of internet services this Sunday, after a 24-hour blockade by the military, facilitated the retransmission of the protests through social networks, as well as communication between its participants. The clients of the teleoperators MPT, Ooredoo, Telenor and Mytel were able to connect to the internet through their mobile phones starting at two noon local time (8.30 am Spanish peninsular time).

“Initially, people expected the military to listen to them, then they cut the internet. That is what has put us out on the streets ”, explained a student who participated in the protests in Yangon, according to the Japanese media Nikkei. “Suu Kyi is a leader that everyone respects, and we cannot accept this situation. In a democracy, you have to listen to the population ”, he added.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, faces three years in prison for violating the import and export law by allegedly purchasing radio wave tracking devices (about walkie-talkies). His lawyer assures that he has not yet been able to see the Nobel Peace Prize, detained under police investigation until February 15. Suu Kyi spent almost 15 years under house arrest until the beginning of the democratic transition in 2011.

Until the weekend, the signs of dissatisfaction with the coup had been more subtle; from casseroles to chants or honking the horn, but on Saturday, and especially this Sunday, the outrage has become explicit. The largest protests have taken place in Yangon, where the UN estimates that some 60,000 people have participated, while about 1,000 gathered in the capital, Naypyidaw, and as many in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, and in other locations. little.

In Yangon, hundreds initially gathered in front of the City Hall showing the three-finger salute, inspired by the saga of The Hunger Games and very popularized in the region by the pro-democracy protests that have taken place for months in neighboring Thailand. The protesters marched towards the Sule pagoda, in the heart of Yangon and one of the key points of the 2007 protests, led mainly by Buddhist monks, against the military regime of that time. At least three monks were shot dead by the Army in that mobilization fourteen years ago.

At the moment, the Military Junta, led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Min Aung Hlaing, has not made a public statement about the protests, which have been carried out in a peaceful manner. More than 160 people, including Suu Kyi and President Win Mynt, have been detained since the army took control on Monday, according to Thomas Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar. “The Myanmar Army and the police must ensure that the right to assemble peacefully is respected and protesters are not subjected to repression,” stressed the UN Office for Human Rights.