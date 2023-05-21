Authorities have evacuated more than 36,000 Italians after they were forced to leave their homes by floods in the northeast of the country, where rising waters have submerged homes and landslides cut off small villages, regional officials said Saturday.

Heavy rains earlier this week killed 14 people and turned streets in cities and towns in the Emilia-Romagna region into rivers.

With more rain falling, regional authorities extended the state of high alert until Sunday.

For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said today, Saturday, that she will leave the G7 summit in Japan early to supervise dealing with the emergency situation.

“Frankly, I cannot stay away from Italy in such a complicated situation,” Meloni told reporters, thanking the 5,000 rescuers and volunteers who helped those affected by the floods.

Meloni is expected to visit some of the hardest hit areas on Sunday.

Today, Saturday, the city of Ravenna ordered the immediate evacuation of more small villages at risk.

Meanwhile, a helicopter crashed near the city of Lugo while it was participating in attempts to restore electricity, today, Saturday, injuring one of the four people who were traveling in it, according to the Civil Defense.

In just 36 hours, the amount of rain normally recorded in six months fell in the Emilia-Romagna region, and the floods were described as the worst in the country in a century.

The floods caused more than 305 landslides and damaged or closed more than 500 roads in the region.

Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore said on Saturday that repairing roads and infrastructure would take “months, and in some places possibly years”.