More than 30,000 residents were evacuated on Thursday due to two major wildfires in the US state of Colorado. This is reported by various American media. Six people were injured. The local authorities do not rule out more injuries and deaths.

About 580 houses and other buildings, such as a hotel and shopping center, have been lost. Governor Jared Polis (Democrats) has the state of emergency declared over the affected area, which is about a thirty to fifty minute drive from the capital Denver. The residents of Louisville (18,000 people) and Superior (13,000 people) have been taken to safety.

Putting out the fires is seriously hampered by hurricane-like gusts of wind from 130 to 160 kilometers per hour, sometimes reaching 185 kilometers per hour. “The fire is spreading quickly and all firefighting planes have to stay on the ground because of the high winds,” Polis said on Thursday. a press conference. Colorado has also been struggling with severe drought for some time. The fires are believed to have started after electricity pylons collapsed.