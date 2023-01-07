Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated this Saturday in Bilbao (20,000, according to the municipal police) in favor of the ETA prisoners. The purpose of the march called by Sare, a support network for the inmates of the band dissolved in 2018, was to demand that the “ordinary penance law be applied to the prisoners of the terrorist group and an end to the emergency measures”, after recognize that “the dispersion is coming to an end”.

The demonstration, which is convened every year in January, has had a special meaning in 2023 because it has served to bring its new logo to the streets, designed for “the new stage” that begins this movement. In addition, the demonstration was attended by politicians from EH Bildu, such as Arnaldo Otegi and Arkaitz Rodríguez; and from ERC, such as Joan Tarda and Carme Forcadell, as well as members of the ELA and LAB unions, among others.

From Sare they have valued that, “despite the wind and the rain, the Basques have not missed the appointment” to claim the rights of the prisoners and “have packed Autonomía street” to Zabalburu, where an act with bertsolaris and statements by spokespersons for the organizers, to then continue the march to the City Hall.

The demonstration was led by relatives of prisoners and throughout its journey only the slogan “Basque presoak, etxera” (Basque prisoners home). “This is the expression of an important part of Basque society that calls for an end to the violation of the rights” of prisoners, said the representative of that group Joseba Azkarraga, who has criticized that the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court “blocks ” measures approved by the Basque prison administration for some of the inmates of the terrorist organization, such as permits and grade progressions.