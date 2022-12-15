Tens of thousands of nurses are set to go on strike for the first time across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the British BA Media news agency reported Thursday.

Strike lines are being set up at dozens of hospitals over a dispute over wages, with the Welsh government saying services would be “significantly affected”.

Thousands of NHS appointments and operations have been canceled because of the strike, with the NHS running a bank holiday-style service in many areas.

The Royal College of Nursing said it would continue to provide chemotherapy services, emergency cancer services, dialysis, intensive care units and neonatal and pediatric intensive care.

Some mental health, learning disability and autism services are also being exempt from the strike, while the trusts have been told they can call on staff to meet specific clinical needs.

In the case of emergencies and urgent care for adults, the nurses will work shifts, as they do during the Christmas holidays.