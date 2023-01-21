Will you pay off your student loan in 15 years or in 35 years? The DUO government department stipulated that students can only make that choice two years after graduating. Most banks therefore refuse them a mortgage.

Mortgage advisor Frits Hypotheken has run into the problem a few times. “We estimate that it concerns about 150,000 former students. Last year alone, it concerned 16,000 people,” says Age Huitema, mortgage adviser at Frits Hypotheken.

This group studied both with a basic grant and during the loan system. A basic grant must be repaid in 15 years, the student loan in 35 years. But students who studied under both systems can choose whether they want to pay off their student debt in 15 or 35 years.



You will be disadvantaged while this is not necessary if people can choose earlier in how many years they want to repay Zita van Giessen Booij, former student

And that’s where things go wrong, Huitema sees. ,, DUO, the government department that provides student finance, has determined that you can only choose two years after you graduate whether you want to repay in 15 or in 35 years. So people can’t make that choice earlier. And most banks don’t want to provide a mortgage during those two years. “It makes a big difference to your monthly payments whether you pay back in 15 or 35 years. If you opt for 15 years, you can get a much lower mortgage than with 35 years. That can save tens of thousands of euros.”

It happened to Bart van Giessen (24) and Zita van Giessen Booij (28). ,,After graduating last year we got married” says Zita. “And we wanted to buy a house. We both have permanent jobs as lawyers. So we made an appointment with the mortgage advisor and an amount that we could get as a mortgage came out.”

The newlywed couple found the ideal house and bought it. ,,Fortunately we had made reservations about the financing,” says Bart. Fortunately indeed, because the bank rejected the mortgage application. Because it was not yet certain that Zita would repay her student debt in 35 years, the bank assumed that it had to be done in 15 years. And that meant a lower maximum mortgage. ,,We didn’t see that coming,” says Zita. ,,We called DUO to see if we could make the choice earlier, and even had a meeting. They understood the problem but couldn’t help us.”



After two years you usually have a better overview of your monthly payments and you can consciously choose between paying off in 15 or in 35 years spokesperson for DUO

Finally, after a stressful period, a solution was found. ,,I made a kind of statement in which I stated that I would pay off in 35 years”, Zita explains. “And that statement was eventually accepted by three parties. But that was not with the most favorable interest rate,” says Bart.

“We want to tell this story because it is important for people who also have to go through this. You will be disadvantaged when that is not necessary if people can choose earlier in how many years they want to repay,” says Zita.

DUO will stick to the two-year term. “A lot can change in the first two years after graduation. After two years you usually have a better overview of your monthly expenses and you can consciously choose between paying off in 15 or in 35 years,” said a spokesperson.

