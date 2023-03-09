More than 100,000 entrepreneurs still have a corona debt with the Tax Authorities. The cabinet is “particularly concerned” about the more than 73,000 entrepreneurs who have not made any repayments since last autumn. State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Taxation) calls on these entrepreneurs to ‘catch up their backlog, or to seek help if this is not possible’.

#Tens #thousands #companies #repay #corona #debt #government #action