Saturday, September 2, 2023, 11:22 p.m.



The tens of thousands of Burning Man festival attendees have been cut off by a storm raging in the Nevada desert, where the event is held. Authorities have urged attendees to preserve food, water and fuel.

Leaving or entering the makeshift city that rises every year to celebrate the festival is not allowed except in emergencies, the organization explained in a message posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

“Don’t travel to Black Rock City! Access is closed for the remainder of the festival and they will not let you in,” they explained in light of the forecast of new storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival began in 1986 and is known for the burning of a giant effigy of a man with arms raised on the last day of the event.

Tens of thousands of people participate in the festival and it is frequented by famous people. Attendees are dedicated to making works of art and building community. You can learn to juggle with fire, dance or craft, reports CNN.