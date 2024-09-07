The battle that the global extreme right is waging, with unlimited freedom as its sacrosanct banner, has moved this Saturday from social networks to São Paulo (Brazil). Former President Jair Bolsonaro and tens of thousands of his followers, encouraged by the magnate Elon Musk, owner of the former Twitter, have taken the main avenue of one of the largest cities in the hemisphere to demand the dismissal of the super-powerful judge Alexandre de Moraes and amnesty for the 2023 coup plotters. Bolsonaro has accused Moraes of being “a dictator who does more harm to Brazil than Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.” Once again, the judge was the villain of the Bolsonarist mobilization for Independence Day; the hero this time, Musk. While in São Paulo they demanded his impeachmentthe judge who closed X in Brazil a week ago and is investigating the coup plot, attended the official parade in Brasilia with President Lula.

Bolsonaro has regained his most messianic, anti-system and conspiratorial tone before a crowd dressed in the national colors at the rally organized by Silas Malafaia, the evangelical pastor who celebrated his third marriage. “I was elected president in 2018 because of a system error,” he said, presenting himself as an obstacle to the establishment continue to plunder Brazil through corruption.

The tycoon Musk also made a comment in Lula’s presidential message for Independence Day. “We will always be intolerant of anyone, no matter how fortunate they are, who challenges Brazilian legislation,” he solemnly warned about the systematic refusal to comply with the judge’s decisions that led to the closure of a network that had 22 million users.

De Moraes, who is considered by his admirers to be the quintessential defender of Brazilian democracy, responds that social media cannot be a lawless land where coup plots, hate speech or disinformation can germinate and then spread virally.

Bolsonarista Daniela Prado has come to Avenida Paulista from Rio Claro by bus with several fellow activists to oust Moraes from the Supreme Court. “He has to go because no one elected him to the post, because he is a propagandist for the dictatorship and above all because he ordered the arrest of our brothers from January 8,” the day in 2023 when a crowd stormed the heart of Brazilian democracy. “Those who despoiled him were infiltrators, not good Brazilians,” she says, convinced.

Brazil celebrates the 202nd anniversary of its independence on September 7, once again divided between an official commemoration with the main authorities of the republic in Brasilia and, thousands of kilometers away, a Bolsonarist protest. New this year is the presence of billionaire Musk and the closure of X for refusing to block profiles of Bolsonarists that those affected describe as censorship maneuvers by a dictator to silence political rivals.

Aerial view of Paulista Avenue, this Saturday in São Paulo, during the Bolsonarist protest against Judge Moraes. Isaac Fontana (EFE)

Just as he did during the US presidential campaign, businessman Musk has entered Brazilian politics in recent weeks. Brazil is holding municipal elections in October, the first clash between Lula and Bolsonaro since the presidential contest. Patricia, 55, chose that name to protect her identity because she fears Judge Moraes. “Musk has brought hope to Brazil because he has brought the truth to the world and opened its eyes,” she said shortly before the start of the protest. For Daniela, the billionaire is “the only person who speaks to patriots, to those who rise up against the system. Bolsonaro cannot because, if he does, he will be arrested.”

Although Bolsonaro is banned from running for office until 2030 and is not a congressman, he continues to hold rallies across Brazil and maintains the ability to mobilize. And he remains the favorite of his supporters, according to those surveyed at the Paulista protest. “We are going to reverse that ban. Wasn’t Lula also banned? Well, he got out of jail and was elected president!” says Paulo, 60, who chooses that name to protect his identity.

The retired military man has resumed the more anti-system discourse with which the Brazilian electorate surprisingly elevated him to the Presidency in 2018. “We are going to challenge the system, whose entrails I began to open exactly six years ago,” Bolsonaro proclaimed this Friday in Juiz da Fora, the city where he was seriously stabbed and where he went to mark the anniversary of the attack.