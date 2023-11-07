Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

An extraordinary treasure lies off the coast of Sardinia. A diver noticed metallic remains. Experts are enthusiastic.

Sassari – It is an incredible find that apparently overshadows previous ones. Roman coins from the 4th century have been discovered in the sea off the northern coast of Sardinia in the area of ​​Arzachena (Italy). There are an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 copies. But according to the Italian authorities, it is not just the number of coins that is impressive.

Sensational find in Italy – tens of thousands of ancient coins discovered in the sea off Sardinia

A private citizen encountered “metallic remains” during a shallow dive, the Italian Ministero della Cultura said. The next day, the Underwater Archeology Department of the Superintendence of Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio (Abap for short, in German: Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape) of Sassari and Nuoro, together with special diving units of the Carabinieri, carried out dives in the affected marine area. It is forbidden in Italy to recover cultural treasures from the sea. Even collecting stones on the beach is taboo, as a tourist to Italy found out.

Treasure in the sea off Sardinia: Roman coins almost 2,000 years old

During the official dives, two “macro areas” were identified for the presence of the so-called follis (large bronze coins introduced in 294 AD with the monetary reform of Emperor Diocletian) in the sand between the beach and the seabed. The latter could contain conspicuous remains of a wreck due to its location and seabed morphology.

Particularly noteworthy: All recovered coins are in an “exceptional and rare state of preservation,” according to the Italian press release Minister of Culture (MiC). Only four pieces were damaged, but still legible.

Chronologically, the coins can therefore be classified in a period between 324 (coinage by Licinius) and 340 AD. The archaeologists now hope to gain further knowledge and a lot of information through the restoration and conservation of the coins.

For the general director of Abap, Luigi La Rocca, it is “one of the most important discoveries of numismatic artifacts in recent years, which once again underlines the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that the bottom of our seas still contains and preserves.”

Largest coin find off Sardinia in recent years

According to the authorities, the find is significantly larger than a comparable one from 2013 in Seaton (Great Britain). At that time, a certain Laurence Egerton found a treasure of 22,888 Roman coins using a metal detector. Coin experts once estimated the value at around 100,000 US dollars (around 93,000 euros).

There are said to be collectors who pay enormous sums for coins, according to the coin portal reppa.de to experience. Some specimens are therefore particularly sought after and achieve record sums at auction. Of course, this depends on various factors such as material and condition. A Roman gold coin fetched almost three million euros at auction in 2020. However, this was an extremely rare gold version with a Brutus motif (42 BC), which refers to the assassination of Caesar on the Ides of March.

Meanwhile, in Pompeii (Italy), researchers discovered a curious fresco on a wall. The mural is over 2,000 years old and is reminiscent of a pizza – but two details are missing.(ml)