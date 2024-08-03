In the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar region, 50 thousand people were left without water

Tens of thousands of people were left without water in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the regional operational headquarters.

According to the headquarters, the total number of residents of the region left without water exceeds 50 thousand. There is no water in Akhtanizovsky, Vyshesteblievskoye, Zaporozhskoye, Novotamanskoye, Tamanskoye, Sennoy and Fontalovskoye rural settlements.

“The village administrations are accepting applications for water delivery. The necessary transport has been mobilized for these purposes,” the operational headquarters said.

