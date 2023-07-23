On Saturday, 30,000 people were evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes to safe areas and places, after raging forest fires that have not yet been controlled.

The tourists and some residents were taken to gyms, schools and conference centers in hotels on the island where they will spend the night while firefighters battle the blaze.

George Hadzimarkos, governor of the South Aegean region, said the evacuation, which was still underway, had been hampered by fires that had blocked some roads, adding that the aim was to save lives.

An official in the municipality of Rhodes was quoted as saying that dozens of buses were used by the coast guard, armed forces and local employees to help ferry people away from the fires.

Coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Sky TV that coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats had evacuated thousands, including tourists, from beaches near Kiotari and Lardos, in the southeastern part of the island.

The firefighting teams, which have received reinforcements from Slovakia, are struggling in the face of new foci of a forest fire that has been burning for five days and was fueled by strong winds. Water-dropping planes are involved in efforts to put out the fire.