Tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated across northern and western Canada, where firefighters continued Saturday to battle wildfires of unusual intensity.

“This is the first time that something like this, of this magnitude, has happened in the region,” Tony Whitford, 82, told AFP.

This neighbor and his family were evacuated on Thursday from Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, to the city of Calgary, in Alberta, about 1,750 km to the south.

“At least 19,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowknife in the last 48 hours”almost the entire city, Shane Thompson, environment minister for the Northwest Territories, said Friday night.

Some 15,000 people fled by road and 3,800 were evacuated by air, while at least 300 firefighters were mobilized to fight the flames, one of the biggest efforts this isolated region of Canada’s Far North has ever known, it added.

“It was really horrible. I couldn’t believe it,” said Martha Kanatsiak, a 59-year-old Yellowknife resident who has lived there for more than 20 years and arrived in Calgary late Friday.

“I’m sad, depressed and worried. I’ve never seen anything like this”said the Inuit retiree, who was carrying just a couple of bags with her. “I hope it ends soon, because it’s very hard.”

At least 40 flights with 3,500 passengers on board from Yellowknife have landed in Calgary, and the city has made 495 hotel rooms available for evacuees, authorities said.

“I feel lost, I have no idea what’s going to happen now,” said Byron Garrison, a 27-year-old construction worker accompanied by his girlfriend and a friend, all three visibly scared.

The refugees from the Far North were received in a small room to be registered and distributed among the hotels. Fruit, biscuits and water were distributed to them, as verified by an AFP journalist.

Unhealthy air alert in the US for fires in Canada More than 100 million people are under alert for unhealthy air in the United States due to smoke from the fires in Canada, the environmental protection agency (EPA) told AFP.

The outbreaks were 15 km from Yellownife on Saturday, but winds blowing from the northwest could carry the flames as far as the city limits, according to Canadian authorities.

thick smoke

British Columbia is also facing fires and had to declare a state of emergency on Friday. On Saturday, he ordered some 30,000 people to leave.

“The numbers change all the time, but as of now we are hovering around 30,000 people on evacuation order and another 36,000 on evacuation alert,” Bowinn Ma, the province’s minister in charge of crisis management, told a press briefing. .

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to follow evacuation orders when they are issued,” Ma said.

Prime Minister David Eby gave slightly different figures for the number of evacuees across the province: 35,000 people with orders to evacuate and another 30,000 to prepare to flee if necessary.

Eby and Ma also announced an emergency order to stop non-essential visitors to the area.

Thick smoke engulfed the city of Kelowna, some 600 km west of Calgary, which has about 150,000 inhabitants, according to AFP journalists.

The local campus of the University of British Columbia, which is home to more than 11,000 students, received evacuation orders late Friday and the region’s airspace was closed to aid aircraft efforts to fight the fires.

