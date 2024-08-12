A large forest fire that broke out on the outskirts of Athens on Sunday has forced authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people from at least 11 towns, while hundreds of firefighters struggle to contain the flames amid strong, gusty winds. The fire that most worries authorities is the one that broke out near Varnava, a sparsely populated town (1,800 inhabitants) about 40 kilometers north of the Greek capital. The fire spread rapidly early Monday morning towards the southeast, reaching Penteli, a town just 15 kilometers from the city.

More than 500 firefighters, supported by volunteers and backed by 17 planes and 15 tanker helicopters, have tried to contain the advance of the Varnava fire, which broke out at 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (2:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time). “The situation is dangerous because the fire is spreading among residences,” said the spokesman for the fire department, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis. In fact, some houses far from the municipalities were devoured by the flames, while a special police team had to free dozens of people who were trapped in about 25 cars trying to escape the fire and another four residents were taken to a nearby hospital with respiratory problems, according to the News247 portal. Among the evacuated towns is the historic municipality of Marathon.

Vathrakogiannis said the fire spread quickly, “like lightning,” due to strong winds. The flames, which reached a height of 25 metres, devoured trees and bushes. “It started in one spot and the village was surrounded in no time. It is very windy,” Katerina Fylaktou, a local resident, told Reuters. A huge cloud of smoke reached the centre of Athens and darkened the sky over the capital.

“The winds are very strong and the morphology of the terrain and the vegetation, which are mainly pines and holly trees that burn quickly, are not helping us either,” the firefighters’ spokeswoman told EFE. One of them has been taken to a nearby military hospital with second-degree burns on his hands and feet, while five citizens have been taken to another hospital with respiratory problems.

In total, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people have had to leave their homes, although this number could be much higher, as there are also many summer residences of Athenian citizens in this area.

Firefighters try to put out a fire in the town of Dionysos, near Athens, on Monday. Alexandros Avramidis (REUTERS)

The flames have burned down several houses and are still threatening populated areas, while authorities in some villages are complaining of a lack of air and ground resources. “The fire has reached the first house, the flames are about five metres from the village and at the moment air resources and a fire truck are operating. We need ground reinforcements,” the head of the community of Gramatikó, Spyros Zagaris, told public broadcaster ERT.

Smoke from the fires has also reached the city of Kalamata on the Peloponnese peninsula, some 200 kilometres southwest of Athens, according to local media. Meteorologists predict temperatures will reach a maximum of 36 degrees in the capital region of Attica, and strong winds will persist.

Meanwhile, some 70 firefighters with 18 trucks, five planes and three tanker helicopters were battling another major fire near the town of Megara, some 40 kilometres west of Athens. The fire has forced authorities to evacuate the village of Neo Mazi. “Some houses have already burned down, while others are in danger,” Megara mayor Panagiotis Marguetis told private radio station SKAI 100.3.

Some 40 fires have broken out in Greece over the past 24 hours, most of which were extinguished before they spread, the fire brigade said. “We expect a very difficult week,” said Kostas Lagouvardos, research director at the Athens Observatory. According to Lagouvardos, Greece experienced the warmest winter on record in 2024, with long periods of little or no rain and the hottest July since records began in 1960. The average temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above the average for the same month between 1991 and 2020.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has returned to Athens from a weekend holiday on the island of Crete to oversee the response to the fire, a government official said.

After the warmest winter on record and long periods of little or no rainfall, Greece is expected to experience its hottest summer on record. Authorities are on high alert for fires until Thursday, while weather experts have warned of a “very difficult week”. “Half of Greece will be in the red,” Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Saturday. Some regions, including Crete, have reached 44 degrees.

While current temperatures are normal for the season, extreme heatwaves in the country in June and July, with temperatures in some regions, including Crete, exceeding 44 degrees, have dried out vegetation, increasing the risk of forest fires.

