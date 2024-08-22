Acting governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov said on Thursday that about 133,000 people have left their homes so far due to the Ukrainian attack on the Russian region.

About 20,000 people remain in eight neighborhoods that have been ordered to evacuate, Smirnov was quoted by the Russian news agency TASS as saying in a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin and the Russian government on Thursday again discussed the consequences of the Ukrainian incursion, which began just over two weeks ago.

“I urge you to pay special attention to preparations for the new school year,” Putin ordered.

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said pupils in 114 schools in the border region should attend classes online from September 2.

Other pupils will receive their lessons at their evacuation sites or at children’s holiday camps.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, recently stated that more than 1,260 square kilometers and 93 villages had been taken under control.