Citizens all over Germany are demonstrating against right-wing extremists. In Düsseldorf alone, 100,000 come to the final rally. Some demonstrators are wondering what comes after the protests.

SFor two weeks now, people across Germany have been taking to the streets to demonstrate against right-wing extremism. Last weekend there were said to be a million, and demonstrations were also called for in dozens of cities this weekend.

In Kiel, for example, the police counted more than 10,000 participants on Saturday, in Marburg more than 12,000, and in Lübeck 8,000. In Düsseldorf alone, according to the police, 65,000 demonstrators marched through the city center, and 100,000 people even took part in the final rally. Is this the start of a movement?