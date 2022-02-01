Home page politics

divide

Participants in a demonstration against the Corona measures walk through downtown Gera and are accompanied by the police. © Bodo Schackow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Many corona requirements are still in force, even if there is increasing debate about easing them. As has been the case for weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets against restrictions.

Berlin – Against the current corona measures, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in numerous cities on Monday evening. There were also counter-demonstrations in some cities.

In Thuringia, around 25,000 people demonstrated at 86 separate meetings in connection with the state corona measures. Many of them protested against the measures, others came together for counter-demonstrations. According to the police, most participants in illegal elevators were in Gera (about 3,500), Saalfeld (about 2,000) and Gotha (about 1,400). Criminal charges were filed against 25 people, including violations of the assembly law and resistance to law enforcement officials.

The counter-event with the most participants took place in Jena with around 200 people. There, a critic of the measures was injured by a counter-demonstrator.

Protests despite bans

According to the police, around 9,000 participants came to meetings and protests in more than 20 cities in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The largest corona protests were reported from Schwerin with 1800 participants and Neubrandenburg with 1650 protesters. In Rostock, the regulatory authority had banned several protest meetings, but several groups still moved through the city center. Firecrackers were thrown, the police had to intervene several times, and several people were taken into custody.

According to the police, around 5,000 critics of the Corona policy gathered in Pforzheim. Around 500 people formed a human chain nearby as a sign of solidarity during the pandemic. Around 800 people came together in Karlsruhe for a demonstration against the Corona measures. At the beginning of the meeting, the participants held a minute’s silence on Monday evening for the police officers killed in the Palatinate. The meeting was peaceful, a police spokeswoman said early Tuesday morning. According to the police, around 1,300 people took part in a peaceful demonstration against corona restrictions in Lübeck.

In Brandenburg’s state capital Potsdam, hundreds of people walked through the city center accompanied by whistles and horns, as a dpa reporter observed. In three districts north of Berlin, the police counted over 2,000 demonstrators, in Oranienburg alone there were more than 1,000. In Cottbus, around 800 people demonstrated. In Berlin, around 1,000 people took part in a meeting in the Unter den Linden area. In the northern district of Tegel, the police spoke of a protest march from a number of participants “in the lower four-digit range”.

Court deals with ‘walks’

In Bautzen in Saxony, around 3,000 people took to the streets against the Corona policy. In Dresden, several hundred people joined a corona elevator. This action, in turn, put several dozen people in the way, as a police spokesman said. Hundreds of people demonstrated in other cities in Saxony and Lower Saxony. There were also demonstrations in several cities in Saxony-Anhalt, the largest with around 1,700 in Wittenberg. In Halle, the police spoke of a four-digit number of participants. At the same time, several hundred people followed the call of an alliance to commemorate the people who died in the pandemic from and with the corona virus in front of the market church.

more on the subject Tens of thousands are demonstrating again because of corona measures Thousands demonstrate again against Corona policy Over 21,000 people in protests against Corona policy

The Federal Constitutional Court also dealt with the question of municipal bans on unannounced corona “walks”. The Karlsruhe court declined to override such bans with immediate effect. A man had wanted to use an urgent application to overturn a general decree from the city of Freiburg, but failed.

However, the Karlsruhe judges left open the question of whether a precautionary ban on assembly can be compatible with the meaning and scope of the constitutionally protected freedom of assembly. The clarification is reserved for the main proceedings, it said in the decision, which was published in the afternoon. dpa