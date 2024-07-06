Home page World

An enthusiastic crowd celebrates the opening of the Sanfermín festival. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

Pamplona is once again becoming the party capital of Spain. The wild spectacle of the bull runs is becoming increasingly controversial, but also more popular than ever. However, a celebrity was unable to attend this time.

Pamplona – The way is clear for the wildest bull run in the world: The famous and controversial Sanfermín festival has opened in Pamplona, ​​northern Spain. At twelve o’clock, the opening rocket “Chupinazo” was fired from the balcony of the town hall in front of tens of thousands of packed and enthusiastic people. “Viva San Fermín,” shouted almost all of the people, dressed in traditional white. The crowds sang, danced and waved their red scarves. The first of a total of eight bull runs is on Sunday.

The state TV channel RTVE and others broadcast the opening ceremony live. A tourist from Mexico cried uncontrollably in front of the RTVE cameras: “I am very moved. My father always watched it on TV and dreamed of being here one day. He didn’t make it. He is no longer with us. I am here for him now too.”

Among the fans of the spectacle is Pamplona-born soccer star Nico Williams (21), who knocked Germany out of the European Championship with the Spanish national team on Friday. “I usually celebrate every year. This time it won’t be possible. But if we get to the final, it’s completely OK,” he told the sports newspaper “AS”.

The animal rights activists’ protests were in vain

But not everyone was in a party mood after the opening. Criticism and protests from animal rights activists are increasing year after year. On Friday, the organizations PETA and AnimaNaturalis demonstrated in Pamplona against the nine-day festival. They described the wild spectacle as “medieval cruelty.” They are calling for an end to the running of the bulls and all bloody bullfights.

Some demonstrators walked around the pillory on Friday chained to the bullring, wearing horns and with their faces and hands painted red to symbolize the blood of the approximately 20,000 bulls that are killed every year in Spain during various centuries-old traditions.

There have already been several rallies in recent days, with participants carrying signs with slogans such as “Torture is neither art nor culture” and “Animal cruelty is a national disgrace.” “We know that there is a majority in society that rejects this animal cruelty not only in Pamplona, ​​but throughout Spain, and has no interest in maintaining it – especially not with our taxes,” said AnimaNaturalis chairwoman Aida Gascón.

Criticism is increasing, but so is the enthusiasm of fans

The discontent and protests have indeed been growing for years. On the other hand, the bloody fiesta in the Navarra region is enjoying a boom among dedicated fans. Last year, according to official figures, a total of 1.5 million participants were counted – a record. This year, hotels reported an average occupancy rate of 90 percent days before the festival, and holiday apartments were no longer available at normal prices. For the city, it is a million-dollar business.

The visitors come from various regions of Spain and from all over the world, including Germany, Great Britain, France, Australia, Japan and especially the USA. The US writer Ernest Hemingway wrote about Pamplona, ​​which today has 200,000 inhabitants, in his first major novel, “Fiesta” (1926).

The so-called Sanfermines are dedicated to the city’s patron saint, San Fermín, and have been celebrated in Pamplona every year since the end of the 16th century at the beginning of July. There are not only bull races and bullfights, but also many concerts, processions and other events for families and children.

The wild spectacle is not only dangerous for the animals

The bull run is undoubtedly the highlight of the festivities: between July 7th and 14th, every morning at eight o’clock, six fighting bulls, some of which weigh over 600 kilograms, and several lead oxen are chased by hundreds of people through narrow streets into the arena, where they are killed in bullfights that evening. State television and other TV stations broadcast live until the end of the festivities. There are also special programs, and millions of people across Spain sit spellbound in front of their screens.

Tens of thousands of people watch the bullfight from close up on balconies, walls and in side streets. Tourists sometimes pay hundreds of euros to rent a small balcony for a short time. Lots of red wine and sangria flow.

The wild spectacle is not only dangerous for the animals: the mainly young runners’ tests of courage over the 875-meter-long course of the bull run result in injuries every year. Since 1924, there have also been 16 fatalities, although the last one was 15 years ago. dpa