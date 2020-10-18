Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for weeks – despite autumn weather and threats of violence from the authorities. Many people do not allow themselves to be intimidated. How do the security forces react?

Even more than two months after the presidential election in Belarus, the protests against President Alexander Lukashenko continue.

Despite threats of violence from the police, tens of thousands of people took to the streets on October 18.

The Interior Ministry spoke of more than 100 arrests. Journalists were also apparently arrested.

Minsk – Tens of thousands of people have in Belarus with a new one Protest march against head of state Alexander Lukashenko demonstrated. They marched through the capital Minsk on Sunday, accompanied by a large contingent of police and military. There were also actions in other cities. The crowd shouted “Long live Belarus” and “Lukashenko in the prison car”.

In Minsk and other Belarusian cities: Protest against Lukashenko – despite the threat of violence

With the as “Partisan March” designated demonstration, more than 100 demonstrators were arrested. Like a spokeswoman for the news agency’s interior ministry AFP said this was “so far” the situation. Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets again on Sunday against Lukashenko, although the police had previously met one Threatened use of firearms would have.

According to the human rights organization “Vyasna”, demonstrators were arrested not only in Minsk, but also in other cities in the country. Local media also reported that their journalists had also been arrested.

Lukashenko under pressure: opponents demonstrate again by the thousands

From Minsk there were again pictures of many Military vehicles and prisoner transportspublished in the news channel Telegram. The apparatus of power brought water cannons into position again. The security forces blocked the streets with barbed wire and heavy equipment in the center. There were also reports that security forces Rubber bullets fired into the air when demonstrators threw stones.

Unlike the earlier Sunday demonstrations of the opposition, the Lukashenko opponents did not march through the city center of Minsk this time, but demonstrated at one Main road in the south of the Belarusian capitalwhere numerous factories are located.

Belarus: Protests Against Lukashenko – Metro Stations Closed, Mobile Internet Blocked?

Metro stations were closed so people couldn’t easily get to the center. It also worked mobile internet temporarily not. The authorities want to prevent demonstrators from meeting via Telegram and Videos of arrests spread quickly. Nevertheless, individual sequences found their way onto the Internet.

It is now tenth protest weekend in a row. The actions on Sundays are particularly popular. The security forces had recently tightened their pace against demonstrators. The Interior Ministry openly threatened the use of firearms and live ammunition. The opposition, on the other hand, always calls for peaceful protests and condemns violence.

Belarus: Ten weekends of protest in a row – Tichanovskaya announces continuation

On Saturday there were hundreds across the country Women and students took to the streets against Lukashenko. According to the Interior Ministry, there were almost 60 arrests.

Since the Presidential election on August 9th there are regular protests in Belarus. The country is in a serious domestic political crisis. After 26 years in power, Lukashenko had again been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition, however, sees them Civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as a true winner. She fled to EU exile in Lithuania.

It was also known that the lawyer was the arrested Protest leader Marija Kolesnikowa * was released under house arrest. “The fact that Ilya Salej is at home and not in custody is good news, and that is the result of our peaceful pressure on the regime,” said Tichanovskaya. The protests would continue, however, until all political prisoners are free and there are new elections.

Are the fates of Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin linked? You can find out more in this analysis at Merkur.de*. (dpa / AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.