Kaspersky Lab: 11 million smartphones infected with Necro virus

Applications with a built-in virus have been installed on tens of millions of Android smartphones. About this reports BleepingComputer edition.

Media journalists referred to report specialists from Kaspersky Lab. They told about malware called Necro, which is designed to view ads and make paid subscriptions in the background. Applications infected with Necro were popular in the Google Play store.

Necro was also found in Wuta Camera by Benqu, a popular app that lets you take and edit photos. According to Google Play, Wuta Camera has been downloaded at least 10 million times. A similar virus was also found in Max Browser, which has been downloaded at least one million times. The virus has already been removed from Wuta Camera, but traces of Necro still remain in Max Browser.

According to the company’s specialists, Necro uses complex methods to hide from security systems. Very often, this virus is found in applications for expanding the functionality of messengers. As a rule, such programs are distributed outside of Google Play, so it is difficult to judge the exact number of infected devices.

