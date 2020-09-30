Tens of millions of people in the Asian region could fall below the poverty line in 2020. Writes about this CNBC with reference to the data of the World Bank.

Incomes of 38 million residents of the region could fall below the $ 5.5 mark per day. “The number of citizens of developing countries in East Asia and Oceania living in poverty may grow for the first time in 20 years,” the organization stated. The World Bank noted that 33 million people could have avoided such a prospect this year, if not for the pandemic that destroyed economic growth.

“The scars left by the coronavirus crisis could last for many years,” the organization said. At the same time, the World Bank noted that the deeper penetration of technology due to quarantine creates new economic opportunities for the poor.

Earlier, the UN published data according to which 8.8 percent of the world’s population will end up in extreme poverty in 2020. This is 8.2 percent more than a year earlier. An organization defines extreme poverty as a situation in which daily income is less than $ 1.9.