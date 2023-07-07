Tens of millions of people have rushed to open accounts on Threads, the new social network created by Meta to compete with Twitter, a sign that users are seeking an alternative to the platform that has undergone a series of unwelcome changes since it was launched. bought Elon Musk.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had signed up for the app, 10 million of them in the first seven hours of its launch on Wednesday in the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan, a hundred countries in all.

Threads is billed as a text version of Instagram, Meta’s photo app, which the company says provides “a separate new space for real-time public conversations and updates.”

Instagram users can connect with their current username and follow the same accounts on the new app, giving Threads a ready-made audience and an edge over other Twitter rivals like Bluesky and Mastodon.

The excitement among Threads users was palpable, as they see it as an opportunity to start over with a new social network, creating a “first day of school” atmosphere.

Early adopters include celebrities such as pop star Shakira, actor Jack Black, chef Gordon Ramsay, as well as Airbnb, Guinness World Records, Netflix, Vogue magazine and other media outlets.

There was no shortage of glitches, annoyance caused by the lack of a chronological thread and complaints about the lack of some features, so one wonders if the initial enthusiasm will lead to sustainable growth capable of representing a real challenge for Twitter.

“The euphoria around the new service and the initial explosion will probably take its toll,” said Paolo Pescatore, a technology analyst at PP Foresight. “But it seems that this new alternative is here to stay and will be a worthy rival, given the problems that plague Twitter.”