Many tens of kilos of gold and millions of euros passed through a small shed on the outskirts of The Hague. A family ran an international hard drugs network from two surrounding caravans, the justice department suspects. “Meanwhile, the whole family ate the big profits and led a luxurious life.”
Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
15-11-23, 17:26
