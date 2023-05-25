The Italian-British tenor Marco Beasley (1957) is an icon in the early music sector. And that while the born Neapolitan never intended to become a musician. He did not attend a conservatory, but studied musicology at the University of Bologna. When he heard Renaissance music there for the first time, it was immediately clear to him that he had to sing it himself. “I recognized myself in this music. A matter of taste, but it also suits my voice well,” he says on a video call from his office in Genoa.

Renaissance music often writes recitar cantando for: ‘speaking singing’. But exactly how this sounded is subject to debate. Beasley is known for his largely self-developed singing technique, in which he seeks a voice that is as natural as possible. According to Beasley, you can deduce from the composition of the music, often written for lute and voice, how it should be performed: “If I start screaming like you do in a Wagner opera, you won’t hear the lute anymore.”

And not only the lute, but also the text and meaning of the music should absolutely not die in vocal violence, says Beasley. “People often brag about the voice, but it’s about the lyrics. When I give masterclasses, there are always students who ask whether they really need to understand the text. They really live in a different world. As singers, we are storytellers, aren’t we? If I don’t already know what I’m telling, how is the audience supposed to understand? All music, from ancient times to the present, has one fundamental thing in common: it wants to convey a meaning.”

“Take the aria ‘Possente spirto’ (‘mighty god’), from Monteverdi’s opera L’Orfeo. The main character, Orpheus, stands here before the gates of hell. He begs the god of the underworld, Charon, that he may pass through in search of his beloved Eurydice. Orpheus then sings so beautifully, almost fairy-like, that Charon falls asleep. In hell huh! So the effect must be huge. But in most modern recordings the embellishments are so thick that I don’t exactly fall asleep, but have the urge to throw the singer out the window.”

Music from ancient boxes

In concerts in the Netherlands this week, Beasley would make a musical journey past highlights in his career: an anthology that he also included on his album Due Radici released. But the original program could not take place due to a hand injury of childhood friend and guitarist Stefano Rocco. This gave the Beasley the opportunity to bring a recently discovered manuscript with as yet unknown Renaissance music to the Netherlands.

The discoverer is Beasley’s good friend Franco Pavan, a lutenist and musicologist with whom he played in the Accordone ensemble for thirty years. “Franco – really an expert, his knowledge pales in comparison – heard that some book boxes were still collecting dust in an old library of the Albani family, in Villa Emperiale in Pesaro. When the boxes were opened, it turned out that the space between the books had been filled with something suspiciously resembling music. It turned out to be a gigantic collection of never published Renaissance music: 28 manuscripts: 650 compositions for lute and voice.”

Most pieces resemble so-called frottolas, a form of music that was popular in the Italian courts around 1500. Later it arose from this madrigal. “It is unique that this development can be seen in this newly found music. They are no longer frottolas, but they are not madrigals either. We already know that development has taken place, but now we also have the music that goes with it.” That’s why Beasley’s program is called now L’anello mancante: the missing link.

A music-historical discovery only really comes into its own for Beasley if he can bring it to life on stage, as he will now do with Pavan. “I hope we can touch people with the story in this music. It was hidden in a library for centuries, but it turns out it is still close to us. You only have to wipe away a small layer of dust and you are left with something suspiciously similar to the music of today’s singer-songwriters.”

Mortality

A great advantage of music from the Italian Renaissance period, according to Beasley, is the quality of the lyrics. “There lived poets like Francesco Petrarch, or Dante Alighieri. That poetry is terribly musical.” Beasley picks up a score and starts leafing frantically. “This is ‘Zephyro spira’, or ‘The West Wind’, a song by composer Bartolomeo Tromboncino. The text, an adaptation of a poem by Petrarch, is really beautiful. The poet describes how beautiful everything about the world is, but he cannot feel it himself: he is swallowed up by heartbreak. The loneliness you feel in it!” Singing: “Zephyro spira e ‘l bel tempo rimena, Amor promette gaudio a gli animali.” The west wind turns and brings good weather, love promises joy to the animals. “Ah, so beautiful. Very simple, light music, but with a heavy message.”

For Beasley, the music on the program is also special for another reason. “The composers were between 50 and 70 years old when they wrote this music. I am now 66, I can empathize with them more and more. I’m beginning to understand what it means to see the years roll back. I think many people don’t realize enough that life is finite. We are lucky to be able to go to a concert or talk about art in freedom, while bombs are falling from the sky somewhere else in the world.”

That is why he ends the concert with the seventh stanza of the poem ‘Vergine Bella’ (beautiful virgin). “The poet Petrarch describes how he feels now that he is close to the end of his life: ‘I dí miei piú correnti che saetta fra miserie et peccati sonsen’ andati, et sol Morte n’aspetta.’ My days are fleeting as lightning, between misery and sin they have gone, and only death awaits. That text hits Beasley visibly. “I have never read such an intimate, spiritual testament. So strong, so well written, that I just have to sing it. I’m happy. I’ve had a good life. And if it comes in the right way, there is no need to fear death.” Laughing again, he adds: “I just don’t know if I will make it to the end of the stanza.”

Marco Beasley and Franco Pavan will give concerts this week in Vlissingen, Rotterdam and The Hague. The concert will be streamed online on 28/7 on EMTV, Festival Oude Muziek’s paid streaming service. Program: oldmusic.nl

In August, Beasley will be back at the Early Music Festival, then with ensemble l’Arpeggiata. Information: oldmusic.nl