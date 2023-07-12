After Tenoch Huerta was accused of alleged abuse committed against the activist and musician María Elena Ríos, told by her on her social networks, two other women have done the same and they point to the famous actor of the same.

But now she is the Mexican actress Vanessa Bache who makes public that there are more “serious” accusations of abuse against Tenoch Huerta, an actor originally from Ecatepec, State of Mexicoand considers that he should “be judged” for the acts he committed.

In an interview with the program ‘Venga la Alegría, Vanessa Bachestar of Mexican films such as ‘Amores perros’, shares what he knows about tenoch orchard:

Tenoch Huerta. Instagram photo

“It’s not just one victim, there are many, and yesterday I heard about another very serious, very serious testimony from six years ago, I’m talking about even more serious things than what has already been said,” says Vanessa Bauche, originally from CDMX, 50 years old.

Vanessa Bache He also tells the Azteca Television program that he sends his respect and solidarity to the women and men who dare to denounce any type of aggression they have been victims of at some point in their lives.

About tenoch orchard, comment. “I had a lot of esteem for him, I didn’t know about that behavior because I didn’t have a very close relationship with his partner either, Gustavo Loza’s project in ‘Cloroformo’, we get along very well, super well, and I can tell you that far. ”

Vanessa Bauche regrets that Tenoch Huerta, protagonist of the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda forever’, is involved in this type of problem:

María Elena Ríos is the first woman to publicly denounce Tenoch Huerta for alleged abuse of her. Instagram photo

“I deeply regret that someone with talent, who is at such an important moment in his career, does not prevent him from having harmful attitudes against women who place their trust in him.”

Regarding the accusations of alleged abuse against him and regarding the one he allegedly committed against the Mexican activist María Luisa Ríos, tenoch orchard He accepted that they were both sentimental couples years ago and that what happened was by mutual agreement.

In addition, Tenoch Huerta stated that these accusations would already be discussed with his lawyers.

