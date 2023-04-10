He Mexican actor and activist Tenoch Huertathrough a statement, spoke about the controversy that arose on social networks, between the influencer and cultural promoter Luz Valdez, and some people belonging to the “Poder Prieto” collective, of which he is also an active member. He stated that “unfortunate messages” were published, without full knowledge of the situation, written from the gut and not from the heart. “Definitely not the way to deal with differences, conflicts or problem solving.”

What happened? Through their social networks, Luz Valdez denounced a series of intimidation towards her, by members of “Poder Prieto”after having raised her voice against the designer Diana Buendía and the Hijos del Maíz project, for having credited the creation of a cape worn by Tenoch Huerta at Milan Fashion Weekin September 2022, when said garment was actually made by the Purépecha artisan Feliciana Bautista66 years old.

“I am tired of all the bullying I have received from this group since I posted the video of Feliciana’s cape, this group is called ‘dark power‘, I am tired of their disqualifications, of their blackmail, of the psychological violence that they have exerted on me, of their false accusations”.

It is worth mentioning that before this situation, luz valdez shared the story of the meeting between Feliciana Bautista and Tenoch Huerta; The artisan originally from Michoacán, Mexico, longed to meet the actor, one of the protagonists of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, after learning that he had worn one of the garments that she had created with her own hands.

It’s a statement, tenoch orchard told about said meeting with Mrs. Feliciana, “in September 2022 I wore a cape in Milan FW, the same one that was designed for me, which filled me with pride, you will understand that for many years some brands did not want to dress me, and to think that a group of people, including Mexican artists, came together to make such a significant garment, made my heart happy”.

The 42-year-old actor, originally from Ecatepec, State of Mexico, expressed that he felt even more proud, knowing who the people who worked on this project were, “based on the fact that it is a work created hand in hand of the master of this art, the weaving artist Feliciana Hernández Bautistawho we obviously credited (the least we could do) and planned to look for her direct, after the intense promotional tour for my last film that lasted about two months.”

He said that unfortunately there were people who made mistakes and did not see, first hand, much of the information about the cape he wore at Milan Fashion Week.which led to errors in their social networks, “errors that have been corrected and publicly accepted”, among these, that the creator of the cape is Mrs. Feliciana Bautista.

“Sadly, this situation is repeated with the treatment of artists, there are many intermediary people, renowned designers who do not give the deserved credit, treat them badly and make offensive payments to later charge what they want. Even now, there are copies (of the cape) made in maquilas in other countries that claim to be Mexican artisan products, this is a shame and should be better regulated.That is why cultural promoters emerge, as is the case of Luz Valdez, who dedicates part of her life to promote the work of Mexican artists.

Feliciana Bautista was able to meet Tenoch Huerta in person.

Tenoch Huerta made it very clear that Luz Valdez was the one who contacted them about the meeting with Mrs. Feliciana“which was very significant for me and my team, we will keep it forever, thank you.”

Regarding the attacks on Luz Valdez, by a member of “Poder Prieto”, the actor stated that it was not the way to deal with differences, conflicts or solve problems. “There was mismanagement on social networks, with unfortunate messages, without full knowledge of the case, unclear, written from the gut and not from the heart with Luz Valdés. I personally found out late and despite not having been aware I am part of a group that is valuable to me and I cannot ignore what happened. It was wrong and it only affects our fight, we definitely have to meditate and correct it.”

In addition, Tenoch Huerta wholeheartedly asked that what happened not cloud the value of the work of all those involved in the collective, who forge culture and identity. “For our part, the relationship we have with Mrs. Feliciana, with her family and with the Hijos del Maíz team continues and we will continue collaborating with them and with other artists so that their art has its rightful place. It is It is important to reiterate that I will be much more careful in the demands with collaborators”.