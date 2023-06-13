These days the actor known as tenoch orchard has been in the spotlight again since its appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it has not been for issues considered positive. And it is that the saxophonist and activist, Maria Elena Rioshas come out to denounce him not long ago, alleging that his crimes are to be a sexual predator.

Given this, the actor who gives life to Namormentioned in new statements that he was dating Elena some time ago, with a relationship in which everything was apparently going correctly. However, by putting an end to this, the girl will have misrepresented her information, which has escalated to friends, family and now publicly.

Here are the comments regarding the measures that will be taken soon:

A few months ago I hired a legal team to take appropriate action to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great harm and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these accusations are simply false. And while I will always work to improve, I need to refute claims that are false and offensive.

This kind of trouble now Marvel he will try to handle them in the most partial way, since they can take actions until proven otherwise. Since if they don’t fire Huerta they will be considered defenders of someone violent. On the other hand, if the accusations are false and they fire you early, they will be branded as racists.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: The controversies of actors are always a problem, since they must always give a neat image to the world, this because people could take their bad example as a base. However, I think things sometimes go further than we might think.