His wide smile says it all. The Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta has expressed his happiness upon arriving at the San Diego Comic Con, during Marvel’s presentation of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “I want to say something quick about inclusion. I come from a neighborhood and, thanks to inclusion, I am here. Many children in the neighborhood are watching us and dreaming of being here and they are going to achieve it”, said the Mexican.

He, along with the actress Mabel Chain, will be the representatives of Mexico in the cast of the Marvel superhero saga, and that will close phase 4 of the studios’ cinematographic universe. Huerta will play the sea prince Namor, while Cadena will play Namora, his cousin, who are part of the preview that was released this Saturday at the largest pop culture event on the continent.

The public has not stopped applauding his speech, first given in English and then in Spanish, to cheers of “Viva México!” and thanked the migrant population. “Thanks to all the countrymen, to the Latin Americans. You crossed the river and left everything you loved behind and thanks to that, I am here”, said Huerta.

His arrival in Hollywood is representative. Huerta, along with another group of actors, is part of the Poder Prieto collective, which seeks to put aside the stereotypes of poverty, crime and violence linked to actors with dark or black complexions and who have historically been perpetrators of a racism that continues to spread in the entertainment industry.

Huerta and Cadena join other Mexican actors who have appeared in superhero performances, such as Salma Hayek, who has expressed emotion upon seeing “her dark face” as a representative of a superheroine in the Marvel production, Eternalsreleased last year.

