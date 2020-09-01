Good start for the German tennis professionals in New York: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber are in round two of the US Open. There is now a German duel among the women.

D.Germany’s top players Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber have reached the second round at the US Open of tennis professionals in New York. While Kerber had no problems with her 6: 4, 6: 4 against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and showed a surprising early form, Zverev was still a bit away from his best form against the South African Kevin Anderson. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old from Hamburg prevailed against the 2017 US Open finalists 7: 6 (7: 2), 5: 7, 6: 3, 7: 5 and thus celebrated his first victory after the Corona break .

“I am very happy with how the game went. You normally only play against Kevin in the round of 16 or quarter-finals, “said Zverev in the winner’s interview on the pitch where he initially forgot his mask. Since the largest tennis stadium in the world was almost deserted, that was of little consequence. The US Open takes place without spectators and under strict hygiene conditions.

At the dress rehearsal at the Masters 1000 event, which was moved from Cincinnati to New York, Zverev lost his opening match against Andy Murray from Britain last week. The German number one also had their problems against Anderson and often acted too passively.

Alexander Zverev had to master some critical situations, but in the end he prevailed

After winning the first set, Zverev had to give up the second round and also had to survive some dangerous situations at the beginning of the third set. When the score was 1: 1, the number seven in the world had to fend off two breakballs before he managed the break himself immediately afterwards. In the fourth set, Zverev remained patient and made the decisive break at 6: 5.

Kerber, however, showed a sovereign performance in her first match since her knockout in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. After that, she tried to lower expectations. “Absolutely, at all, not at all,” replied the German number one after her opening win against Tomljanovic when asked whether she was one of the favorites in the Corona Grand Slam in New York. “I’ve just played my first round. It’s still a long way, ”said the 32-year-old from Kiel.

In the second round on Wednesday she will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam in the German duel, who easily prevailed 6: 2, 6: 2 against the American Caroline Dolehide. “I’m looking forward to the game and I think I can hurt Angie a little with my game,” said the 26-year-old Friedsam confidently.

Angelique Kerber won confidently, but wants to be one of the favorites "by no means, by no means".

“I am very happy with the way the game went. I played well and moved well, ”said Kerber in the winner’s interview. With a mask over her mouth and the necessary distance from the interviewer, she stood in the almost deserted Louis Armstrong Stadium and looked happily at her old, new coach Torben Beltz in the stands. “I think I can build on my performance,” said Kerber.

Kerber had to pause after the Australian Open because of stubborn thigh problems, after which the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the entire tour for around five months. Unlike, for example, Alexander Zverev or Andrea Petkovic, who was missing in New York, Kerber refrained from participating in show tournaments during the break. “Because I wanted to concentrate more on my training,” Kerber, who had separated from short-term coach Dieter Kindlmann and returned to Beltz, said before the tournament began.

Against Tomljanovic, however, Kerber did not notice the long break. The 32-year-old looked fit and focused and deserved to win. Last year Kerber failed in Flushing Meadows in the first round against the French Kristina Mladenovic. Now the left-handed woman wanted to rehabilitate herself. She took the first step on Monday.