Tennis | Zlatan Ibrahimović got nervous about the reporter’s question – demands that he be fired

In Zlatan Ibrahimović’s opinion, Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer’s interview was inferior. The football star demands on Twitter that SVT’s reporter be fired.

Stockholm the traditional Stockholm Open tournament is currently being played in the royal tennis hall, but on Saturday the media’s attention was drawn instead of the matches Zlatan Ibrahimović and to the fencing between the Swedish TV company.

The exchange of words was started by a tennis player Mikael Ymerin from an interview in which he discussed the events of last summer. It was about the tournament in Båstad, which Sweden’s number one player missed.

“I don’t play in Båstad for the same reason that Zlatan doesn’t play in Allsvenskan”, Ymer explained his absence at the time Expressen’s by.

Ymerin the comments were interpreted as arrogant and many Swedish tennis experts wondered about the player’s attitude to the event organized in their home country.

During the Stockholm tournament, SVT published an interview with Ymer, in which he commented on the feedback he received in the summer. According to Ymer, the opinions of the people he knows or who work in the same company as him are important to him.

Ymer’s interview was also read by Ibrahimović, who commented on it on Twitter. According to the football star, SVT’s reporter asked very stupid questions. He said he had to answer equally stupid questions himself 20 years ago.

“SVT should be ashamed and the journalist should be fired,” Ibrahimović wrote.

In his opinion, the reporter should have asked about tennis and not about things outside of sports.

Expressen inquired about the views of SVT’s sports managers on Ibrahimović’s criticism.

News Manager Johanna Bäckström of Lerneby according to Ymer himself wanted to discuss the issues that were reported in the article. In addition, he reminded that SVT published two articles about Ymer’s interview, one of which specifically dealt with tennis.

Also head of SVT’s sports editorial Åsa Edlund Jönssön told Expressen his views on Ibrahimović’s criticism. According to him, the questions asked by the reporter were relevant because the topic had attracted a lot of attention in the summer.

“If he hadn’t asked those questions, he wouldn’t have done his job properly,” Edlund Jönssön defended his reporter.

He thinks it’s strange that Ibrahimović is demanding to be fired because he doesn’t like an article made about another person.

Expressen did not reach the striker, who plays for AC Milan in Italy, to comment on the matter.